What type of car does Winston drive in ‘The Continental?’

The Continental: From the World of John Wick carries on expanding the universe that’s been set up in the first four John Wick movies. The show drops today on Peacock and Prime video for international audiences and centers on a young Winston Scott in the seventies as he takes on the High Table after his brother stole from the main antagonist, Cormac, controversially played by Mel Gibson.

The show will also hopefully reveal a little bit more about Winston’s backstory explaining how he came to be the head of the New York branch of The Continental and maybe even his connection to John Wick. There are already some hints that this may be the case with the trailer alone giving fans plenty to chew on. For example, the car Winston drives has some pretty interesting implications.

What type of car is Winston driving on the show?

Image via Peacock

Obviously being set in the seventies it makes sense that Winston would drive one of the most popular cars from that era: the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 to be precise. It’s a legendary muscle car and is still widely revered as a classic even today. Seeing Winston drive around in such an iconic car whilst surrounded by period-accurate haircuts and clothing is peak seventies.

There’s more significance to the car

Image via Prime Video

Of course, the car does more than just being another prop for this groovy seventies backdrop; it has much more importance than that. Fans of the films will already be more than aware that the Ford Mustang is John Wick’s car of choice. The car has kind of become famous all over again thanks to the Baba Yaga.

But it goes deeper than that, the silver-gray color and the black rally stripes on Wick’s car match Winston’s car in every way, it’s not just the same make and model, this is the same car. The one that gets stolen in the first film and trashed in the second. In fact, they even have the same number plate proving that Winston is driving John’s car, or I guess John is driving Winston’s car seeing as it was technically his first.

What does this mean?

Image via Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

For a while fans have been speculating that there is some kind of familial relationship between Winston and Wick, they seem to be more than just work colleagues and some have even theorized that he’s John’s father. The likelihood of that may be low but the fact that we now know that Winston gave John his car really hints at there being more of a connection between the two.

Another theory suggests that John’s wife Helen is Winston’s daughter, thus making John his son-in-law. This could be more likely as we’ve never seen anything to suggest that Winston and John are blood-related, but they could be related through Helen. Once again there isn’t anything confirming that yet but the car being passed from Winston to John will certainly fan the flames of these theories.