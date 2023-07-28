What voice actor plays Terry in ‘The Dragon Prince?’

If you love Netflix’s The Dragon Prince — and statistically, you do, since the show has swept the board over at Rotten Tomatoes with four straight years of 100% Fresh critical receptions — then you’re probably already caught up on the series’ poppin’-fresh fifth season. Nine new episodes saw our heroes trotting Xadia, exploring the seas, hanging out in libraries — basic dragon stuff.

More to the point, season five of The Dragon Prince brought viewers more of Terrestrius, the talkative elf with a penchant for Earth magic and a welcome positive inside perspective on trans representation.

Terry was first introduced back in the season four premiere “Rebirthday,” and has been played by fresh-faced voice actor Benjamin Callins.

If you recognize that name, you might just be mistaken. Callins is exceptionally new to the scene, with a whopping three IMDb credits to his name, including a short independent cartoon called Cyclone and an even shorter independent cartoon titled The Curse. Those aside, the 22-year-old Canadian maintains a solid following on his YouTube channel, where he occasionally releases covers of popular songs from movie musicals. Particularly popular, his take on “Drift Away” from Steven Universe has around half a million views and, predictably, is going to get some stuff in your eye if you watch it. Not tears, just stuff. You probably have allergies is all.

Parties interested in following Callins as his star continues to rise can catch him on Twitter, where his cat recently posed for a photo that made it look like he was taking a selfie, which was cute.