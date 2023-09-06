What was Bob Barker’s age at death?

On August 26, 2023, it was announced that Bob Barker, former host of the iconic game show The Price is Right, had died. Barker was the original host of the series, which first aired in 1972, before retiring in 2007, after 35 years.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Barker died as a result of Alzheimer’s disease, which the TV host had been battling privately for several years, according to a death certificate obtained by People. Hypertension, hypothyroidism, and hyperlipidemia were listed as secondary causes that contributed to his death.

Barker died at the age of 99, a fact that led many fans of his work on The Price is Right to make a similar joke in tribute to the star. Barker, born in December 1923, died just four months shy of his 100th birthday.

For example, Twitter user baileycarlin wrote, “My man got as close as possible without going over a dollar. Legend.”

This joke refers to the cardinal rule of The Price is Right during the showcase segment of each episode, where players must bid within a specified amount — which was traditionally under 100, although was later updated to 250 towards the end of Barker’s time on the show in 1998.

The Price is Right was taken over by comedian Drew Carey after Barker’s departure in 2007. Carey still hosts the series to this day and will host a tribute special, titled The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, on CBS. The air date of the special is yet to be confirmed.