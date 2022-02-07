What Was Moses J. Moseley’s Cause of Death?

A week ago, we got the tragic news that The Walking Dead‘s Moses J. Moseley had been found dead. The 31-year-old actor’s body was found by authorities in Stockbridge, GA, and an official investigation into the cause of death was launched.

Moseley played Mike, one of Michonne’s jawless pet walkers, in seasons 2 and 3. He was also known for minor roles in HBO’s Watchmen as an usher and in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as a District 11 resident. His IMDb page indicates he was working right up until his death, with upcoming roles including vampire movie Descending and thriller Hank.

As news of Moseley’s death broke, tributes flooded in from The Walking Dead team, with the official Twitter account posting:

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

Moseley’s representative agency released a tribute to him on Facebook:

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened. For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

In a recent statement to TMZ, Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee told the outlet that detectives are not ruling out anything as a cause of death but are currently investigating the case as a possible suicide, stating:

“It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out.”

Moseley’s family disagrees. His sister has said they believe others were involved in Moseley’s death, pointing to the fact that his career was taking off, that he was making plans for the future, and that everyone close to him knew that he loved life. The family has underlined that detectives are keeping in mind the possibility of foul play as they carry out their investigation, though the leading theory appears to be that nobody else was directly involved.

Moseley had decided to become a performer after an intense exercise and diet regime resulted in him losing an incredible 150lb. The weight loss allowed him to realize his dreams of becoming a model and actor, with early roles including USA Network’s Queen of the South, as well as BET network’s Tales, and American Soul.

We’ll hear more on this sad story as the investigation concludes.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.