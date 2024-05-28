What’s the new release date for ‘Sistas’ season 7, episode 12?

The ladies on Tyler Perry’s Sistas have kept the drama, humor, and twists rolling in since 2019. As fans have followed the lives and relationships of Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima for over 140 episodes, season 7 is still bringing the heat. However, after the mid-season break, you may be wondering if the season will maintain its usual release formula.

Recommended Videos

The usual Sistas schedule, explained

Since its premiere in 2019, Sistas has a tradition of splitting its seasons into two parts. After the release of the first half of the season, the series typically takes a one or two-month break before airing the second half. Additionally, Sistas’ episodes have followed a fairly predictable weekly release pattern, and that doesn’t look like it will be changing. BET airs new episodes on Wednesday nights, allowing fans to mark their calendars for a midweek treat. For example, season 7 premiered on BET early this year on Jan. 3, 2024. Part 1 ran from then until March 13, 2024, when episode 11 was released. Now fans are waiting for the release of the second half of season 7.

Previous reports, and a trailer following the release of episode 11 on BET, showed a May 22, 2024 release date. However, after a recent update from the studio, the release date for Sistas season 7 episode 12 was postponed. This has frustrated many fans, as this Season 7’s mid-season break has been the longest in the show’s history.

Two days before episode 12 was slated to air, the account @luv4_zatima on X posted a new promo trailer, revealing that Sistas will be postponing the second half by a week. Thankfully, this means that the episode won’t be delayed for too long. Episode 12, titled “Next Level,” will finally air on May 29, 2024. Episode 13 has also been announced, so if anything, the next two episode releases seem to be set in stone. The episode is titled “Who Can I Run To.”

So far, all the episodes in season 7 have been directed by Armani Ortiz, and the second half is looking to continue with the talented writer and director. Ortiz famously took over the show’s direction in the first half of season 6. Tyler Perry was behind the camera from seasons 1 until then. If Sistas continues its weekly release schedule, as it has throughout the rest of season 7, part 2 will (run from May 29, to Aug. 7, 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more