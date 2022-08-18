What’s up with Omega’s gem in ‘The Bad Batch?

Disney’s The Bad Batch is an animated side story set in the Star Wars universe and is an official spin-off of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. It features a group of ‘defective’ clones, all of which are unique in their own way. Some mysteries during the first season of Bad Batch, which takes place following the events of the infamous ‘order 66’ being issued, include the character Omega and the reason for the gem piece she wears on her forehead.

Omega is the main character of the show and the only female clone to date. She was also unmodified, meaning she did not age in an accelerated manner as her many clone brothers did and is instead still a child in many ways. She is the entry point for many viewers into the Star Wars universe. While she travels with her clone brethren across the galaxy, experiencing new worlds and cultures, her role in the universe is slowly being revealed.

Dedicated Star Wars fans would recognize the pendant on her forehead as an object of Kamino design, the home planet of the clones where they were grown. What’s inside the pendant is still a mystery — one that has fans of the series incredibly curious.

Fans have been speculating what the gem is since the show began. In fact, a couple of strong theories include that it could be a tracking device of some kind, or even a force power inhibitor. A tracking device would explain how she was allowed to wander the facility on Kamino without supervision as much as she did.

After the events of Saleucam, Omega changes her hairstyle and removes her forehead pendant. Since then the pendant has not been seen. This may have been a symbolic change for Omega, removing the symbol of Kamino from her image while embracing her new life with the gang in the star system going on dangerous adventures and having thrilling new experiences.

The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney Plus. Season two will premier on Sept. 28.