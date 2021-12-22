Game show fans caused a small uproar after Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush lost the bonus round of last night’s episode on a technicality.

Rubush’s category was “What Are You Doing?” and on her guess the board read the board read “_H__SING THE RIGHT __RD.”

Her first guess, “choosing the right card,” was close. Seconds later, Rubush corrected. Choosing the right,” she paused in contemplation, “word.” Rubush completed her answer as time ran out, meaning she was unable to correct her delivery.

“This one’s tough,” host Pat Sajack explained after receiving the answer, “because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous.” Sajack then revealed the lost prize: a new car.

A video shared by Alex Jacob — the former Jeopardy! champion — and calling on the show to overturn its ruling shows the contested moment on the show.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car.

The call sparked a viral uproar as viewers shared their disagreement with the ruling under the hashtag #choosetherightword. One fan even shared they would boycott the show if she was not awarded the car.

Another mocked the ironic answer, saying “I can’t choose the right ‘word’ to explain how the Wheel of Fortune just took the Audi away from the person who correctly got the puzzle right but lost on a technicality.”

Many More viewers are calling for Sajack’s ruling to be overturned, with one calling it the “worst ruling in Wheel of Fortune history”

This is the worst ruling in Wheel of Fortune history. I have seen MUCH longer pauses. This needs to be fixed

C'mon @WheelofFortune … this has to be the worst episode I've ever seen in the past 30 years. Make good to your loyal viewers and give her the car already! #choosingtherightword

Former winner Robert Santoli posted a video on Twitter looking at the length of times between other close calls in the show’s history. Santoli measured Rubush’s pause at 4.971 secs, much longer than other pauses called in favor of the contestant in past episodes.

Here is a comparison of other Wheel of Fortune Bonus Rounds with pauses. Although they were stricter about it back in 2013, it seems they now draw the line at 3 or 4 seconds. A 2.7s pause was okay, but a 4.9-5.0s pause is not. #WheelofFortune #ChoosingTheRightWord #Audi

In response to Jacob’s post, Santoli suggests Sajack made a call consistent with the rules of the show

They've always had a finicky pause rule. Pat will often say "say it all" if they pause too long. It appears they draw the line at 3 or 4 seconds. Here are similar rounds.

Despite the loss, however unjust, Rubush did leave the show with $16,500 in prize money.