The era of legitimately good adaptations is officially upon us, with shows like Netflix’s Shadow and Bone following the trend Game of Thrones started.

While fans find plenty to nitpick about both series, they are similar in their aims to create and flesh out a rich, engaging world filled with strange magics, evil forces, and unlikely heroes. Shadow and Bone is not a perfect adaptation by any means, but fans of the Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo have largely been delighted to see their treasured story play out on the small screen.

The blend of two of Bardugo’s series — Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows — was a particularly good decision on Netflix’s part, letting the more mature tones of the Dregs (renamed the Crows for the adaptation) balance out the sometimes YA vibes of protagonist Alina’s (Jessie Mei Li) story.

The first season of Shadow and Bone was met with broad enthusiasm from fans of both the new series and the book it is based on. It set the stage for an even more exciting second season, one that will hopefully feature even more of anti-hero Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and his talented gang, one that fans have been looking forward to since the first season dropped.

When does season two of Shadow and Bone release?

Shadow & Bone S2 is in the barrel 💰To celebrate the end of production, the cast filmed a little #GeekedWeek treat for you all! pic.twitter.com/ELzrNTJjMy — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 6, 2022

Unfortunately for eager fans, the second Shadow and Bone season doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet. It started filming in Jan. 2022, according to Ben Barnes, the actor behind the shows main antagonist the Darkling, but that doesn’t exactly reveal a concrete release date.

It does, however, give an indication of when(ish) we can expect season two of Shadow and Bone to drop. The show likely needed at least a few months of filming before shipping things off to begin the production process. This process usually takes at least six months, leaving the possibility of a 2022 release relatively slim.

Production wrapped in early June, according to a delightful video from the cast of the second season, which does mean that the series is in post production. If we do get a second season of Shadow and Bone this year, it’s unlikely to come before the holidays.

The most likely drop date for Shadow and Bone season two falls between November and December of 2022, at the earliest. We could see an early holiday release date suiting the often-chilly series, but chances are also high that 2022 is a bust. With potential stalls in production and the general struggle of bringing such an expansive story to life, it seems somewhat more likely that the season will actually drop in early 2023.

Either way, we’ll be keeping a close eye on all things Shadow and Bone, and will update this article with more details when they become available.