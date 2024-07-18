When did DiNozzo leave ‘NCIS’?

As one of the longest-running crime series on network television, NCIS has had its fair share of employee turnover. But then, after two decades of content, not everyone can stick around forever.

Recommended Videos

This is a sharp contrast to the limited series so prevalent on streaming. It has been a long time since 22-episode seasons were the norm. However, NCIS still endears itself to its widespread audience. Pivoting off its flagship series, JAG, the spin-off far outlived its predecessor, focusing on the naval crimes perpetrated on or around American soil. Many spin-offs of the spin-off have come about but none are likely to live up to the original.

Fans love the chemistry between the characters, especially the original line-up of the naval crime investigators. Under the leadership of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the whacky cast of characters chafed against each other’s personalities while solving crimes week to week. One of the biggest personalities was that of Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). He made his mark on the series with his witty one-liners for over a decade. In season 13, Weatherly said goodbye to the show and DiNozzo in the finale entitled “Family First”, which aired on May 17, 2016.

Weatherly’s departure was woven into the narrative in the only way fans would accept. After over 10 years on the series, many audience members fixated on his onscreen chemistry with Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). The straight man to DiNozzo’s attention-grabbing personality, they were the classic will they won’t they of the series. Though their relationship was more subtle than fans would have liked, they canonically have a daughter together.

DiNozzo learns that he conceived a daughter with Ziva after a mortar attack that supposedly kills the mother of his child. He leaves after that point to care for their daughter. Both DiNozza and Ziva are referred to in subsequent episodes, leading fans to understand that the family reunited in Paris and are living together happily. Not too shabby for a show about water-adjacent murders.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy