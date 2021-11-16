Paris Hilton: Her Wedding And Why She’s Famous

For a little while in the early 2000s, Paris Hilton was one of the most famous people in the world. She was on TV, in fashion magazines, and even also in a ridiculously popular porn video. She was like the Kardashians before they were a thing.

She also recently got married.

Paris Hilton got married on Nov. 11 to venture capitalist and entrepreneur Carter Milliken Reum. In typical fashion, she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and had three more dresses for the reception.

Demi Lovato sang I Will Always Love You at dinner. The wedding was a three-day event with a dance party at the Bel-Air estate of her grandfather Barron Hilton. Stars like Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith, and Kate Beckinsale all attended the festivities.

The wedding will appear on Hilton’s new show Paris in Love, streaming on the Peacock network.

The couple started dating in November of 2019, and he proposed in February.

Paris Hilton was famous for being famous before being famous for that reason was an accepted thing to do. Consider her a trailblazer with her own catchphrase, which was “that’s hot,” and something teenagers (now in their 30s) used to say all the time.

Paris is crazy wealthy, one of the prerequisites for being famous. Her namesake is the owner of one of the largest hotel chains in the world – Hilton.

She was a socialite and a notorious partier, but the thing that got her global attention was a 2004 sex tape leaked by an ex-boyfriend named Rick Salomon.

When the video leaked, Hilton said she thought her “life was over,” but it turned out it just began. After the tape leaked she had a show on Fox called The Simple Life with Nicole Richie.

She has an estimated net worth of around $300 million.