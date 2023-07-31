When do new episodes of ‘Futurama’ come out?

Futurama has managed the unlikely: it’s back for another two seasons of 10 episodes. The Matt Groening-created series is here with more stories to tell, and though it hasn’t been a thousand years, the show has been sorely missed. Although the strike continues to drag on, one of the ways to support creatives is by supporting their work. The writers, actors, and crew for this new season have done a phenomenal job — and their hard work should be recognized, now maybe more than ever.

When do new episodes of Futurama air?

Futurama‘s latest revival is a Hulu exclusive. The series, which was previously cancelled back in 2013, airs new episodes weekly. Every Monday, starting July 24, a new episode will be released on Hulu. Currently, the first two episodes of the reboot are available for viewing. The first episode of the revival, titled “The Impossible Stream”, centers around the Planet Express Crew as they attempt to adjust to their 10-year absence.

After Fry (Billy West) decides to make Leela (Katey Sagal) proud, Leela must produce new episodes of one of Fry’s favorite shows before he experiences dire consequences. The second installment, titled “Children of a Lesser Bog,” sees the return of Kif (Maurice LaMarche) and Amy’s (Lauren Tom) 20-year old offspring from “Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch”.

What’s Futurama about?

Futurama centers around the crew of Planet Express Delivery, an interstellar package service based in New New York. Although they don’t get around to actually delivering many packages, the team goes on a variety of adventures, including trips to the moon, alien invasions, and deals with the Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta).

Fry, a man frozen for a thousand years, serves as the delivery boy. Manning the ship is Captain Turanga Leela, a one-eyed mutant with a penchant for punching first and asking questions later. Bender (John DiMaggio), meanwhile, is the ship’s cook, a foul-mouthed robot with a desire to kill all humans.

The series is known for its emotional moments and clever writing. It’s also known for being cancelled a bunch of times — this is the its third return to the airwaves. Time will tell how successful this continuation of the sitcom is, and how long it lasts. Everything must come to an end (and some things have to come to an end multiple times), but for now, it’s just a joy to see Futurama back.