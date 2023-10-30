When do new episodes of ‘The Gilded Age’ season 2 air on Max?

You don't want to miss a single episode and get spoiled, do you?

Fans of historical dramas have been on the edge of their seats waiting patiently for the second season of The Gilded Age, and it’s finally coming to Max!

The show is among the best period dramas available to enjoy right now and it makes sense fans are eager to not miss a single episode. The newest season will feature eight episodes set in one of the most opulent eras of American history — the 19th century, aka the real historical Gilded Age the show gets its name from.

Will Bertha coming from “new money” be able to fight against Mrs. Astor and the old ways of doing things to find her foothold in proper society? What will happen to the rest of the show’s cast? There’s only one way to find out!

What day and time does The Gilded Age hit Max?

Each new episode of The Gilded Age‘s second season premieres on Max, Sunday nights at 9pm Eastern. For those who have trouble converting times to local times, that’s 8pm Central, and 6pm Pacific. Episode 1 has already been released, with the following days scheduled for the remaining seven episodes of the season:

Episode 1 — October 29, 2023

Episode 2 — November 5, 2023

Episode 3 — November 12, 2023

Episode 4 — November 19, 2023

Episode 5 — November 26, 2023

Episode 6 — December 3, 2023

Episode 7 — December 10, 2023

Episode 8 — December 17, 2023

Episode lengths for the show can vary, with previous episodes being between 46 and 80 minutes, so make sure to have plenty of time to watch the show and get some sleep before that next busy Monday.