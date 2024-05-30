When does Alex leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Grey’s Anatomy introduced a perfectly imperfect major character in Alex Karev (Justin Chambers)… and then took him away.

Over 16 seasons, Alex found love a few times (even with a patient in a dire situation), became Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) person, and made his professional dreams happen. He watched his colleagues and friends survive a plane crash (or not) and he worked his way up the ladder of Grey Sloan. True to form, Alex’s final Grey’s Anatomy episode is incredibly upsetting and filled with emotion. When did this popular character leave?

When does Alex Karev exit Grey’s Anatomy?

Image via ABC

Alex leaves in season 16, episode 8 of Grey’s Anatomy called “My Shot.” Meredith and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) get absolutely wild letters from him explaining that he has moved to Kansas with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their twins. Yes. Their twins, Alexis and Eli.

After recovering from that huge moment, we learned that Izzie had two five-year-old kids… and Alex didn’t know. Once he was aware that Izzie used the embryos she froze a long time ago when she had cancer, he made the tough choice to be with his family. While he and Izzie hadn’t been in touch, he phoned her to defend Meredith during her trial after she almost lost her medical license, and they reconnected. Izzie left Grey’s Anatomy after season 6 because of a few things Katherine Heigl said off camera.

While that would typically be sweet (and we know Alex and Izzie had an epic relationship once upon a time at Grey Sloan), it was tough to believe that Alex would leave Jo like that. He shares that since they both had unhappy childhoods, it felt like the right thing to do was to be there for his children. He wrote to Jo, “I need to give these kids the family you and I never had.”

Although fans were upset, Ellen Pompeo liked the way that Alex left the series. According to Deadline, she wrote on Instagram, “For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning…. was the best possible storyline.” When viewing this plotline from Pompeo’s perspective, it makes sense that Alex would realize that Izzie was his great love and that he needed to live his life with her instead of Jo. Sure, Grey’s Anatomy gave Alex/Izzie fans closure, but some felt that this plotline came out of nowhere.

Did Justin Chambers want to leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Screenshot via ABC

Actors either quit Grey’s Anatomy because they want to move forward with their careers or they think their character arc is complete… or they get the sad news that their character is dying, like Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). Justin Chambers wanted to leave Grey’s Anatomy. We can guess that his character would have stayed around for the entire run otherwise.

Chambers told Deadline in 2020, “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

While many fans were upset with Alex’s choices, we can’t argue with love and fate. It seems like Alex and Izzie couldn’t stay away from each other forever.

