When Does Hawkeye Premiere On Disney Plus?

Marvel’s TV shows have been going from strong to stronger in recent years. Projects like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have all received high praise from fans and critics alike. Now fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Hawkeye, a series focused on the fan-favorite Avenger.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest entry in the Marvel Universe.

What is Hawkeye about?

Hawkeye follows the titular bow-wielding member of the legendary Avengers. The series is set during the holiday season after the Blip, the event that saw Thanos’ snap eradicate half of life on Earth before the Avengers undid it and returned the lost souls to the land of the living in Avengers: Endgame.

Hawkeye sees Clint Barton’s past as violent vigilante Ronin come back to haunt him. He must team up with Kate Bishop, another young archer, to get home to his family in time for Christmas.

Who’s starring in Hawkeye?

Hawkeye will see many MCU alumni reprising their roles, most notably Jeremy Renner as the title character. It’s also confirmed that Florence Pugh will be appearing in the series, reprising the role of Yelena Belova, who made her debut in this year’s Black Widow.

Hailee Steinfeld takes on the role of Kate Bishop in a casting choice that many fans have praised. Vera Farmiga will also appear in the series in the role of Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop. Tony Dalton, known for his performance as Lalo Salamanca in the smash hit Better Call Saul, will be playing Clint’s early mentor, Jack Duquesne.

Alaqua Cox will play the role of Maya Lopez, a casting choice that has generated lots of hype. Long-time comics fans know Maya Lopez as Echo, a deaf woman with the power to copy anyone else’s movements. It has been rumored that Marvel has been working on an Echo TV project as well. This may be the launching pad for that, but only time will tell.

Two Archers Collide In New Hawkeye Photo 1 of 2

How can I watch Hawkeye?

Hawkeye is the latest in Marvel’s line of streaming-exclusive television shows. As such, it will not be appearing in theaters. In order to watch Hawkeye, you’ll need to subscribe to Disney Plus, Disney’s streaming platform and the de facto home of most non-theatrical MCU projects.

Disney has announced that the show will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 24. However, rather than launching with a single episode, the first two episodes will launch together, giving fans a double dose of Hawkeye action.

From there, new episodes will be released every Wednesday, meaning that fans will get episodes on Dec. 1, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15, with the final episode dropping on Dec. 22. Based on the previous Marvel series on Disney Plus, each episode will likely launch at midnight Pacific Time, 3 AM EST, and 8 AM GMT.

