When does season 10 of ‘The Masked Singer’ premiere?

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official… we have only about one month until The Masked Singer returns to FOX, and this season is sure to be bigger and better than ever before.

The Emmy-winning series is the ultimate competition show, where a group of celebrities sing covers songs to a live audience and a panel of judges (consisting of four celebrities: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke), all while wearing elaborate costumes that hide their identities from the public.

At the end of each episode, everyone in the audience votes on their favorite performance of the night, and the contestant with the fewest votes is forced to take off their mask to expose who they truly are. Along the way, The Masked Singer‘s star-studded panel of judges guess who each contestant is under the mask by utilizing a series of clues, as well as their singing voices, prior to the highly-anticipated unmasking — it’s so much fun to play along!

With an elimination (or several eliminations) at the end of each episode, the “Golden Mask” trophy is awarded to whoever is the last contestant standing. Previous “Golden Mask” recipients consist of T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel, Teyana Taylor, Amber Riley, and Bishop Briggs. But who will take home the trophy for The Masked Singer‘s historic 10th season?

In an exclusive interview with Parade, judge Ken Jeong dished about how it feels knowing that this huge milestone is right around the corner:

“It’s still surreal. I was talking to Robin Thicke about it, just like, ‘Can you believe we’ve had 10 seasons of this?’ It does blow my mind. I’ve been so blessed to have been a part of so many things, whether it be Hangover, Community, Masked Singer, and everything in between that. It is almost an embarrassment of riches. I’m just very grateful, you know, and I’m very happy… I’m continuing to have fun [and] I’m continuing to love what I do, and I think that I just want that feeling for the rest of my life. I remember Will Arnett when he was a guest judge, and I remember he was telling me, ‘You having fun makes me happy,’ so I took a lot of pride in that. Seeing me genuinely having a good time on the show is just so important.”

With the 10th season of The Masked Singer quickly approaching, we have just one question: When and where can we watch it?

Luckily, we got you covered… keep scrolling to find out everything we know about season 10 of The Masked Singer.

When does season 10 of The Masked Singer premiere?

Featuring 16 contestants, dressed head-to-toe in costumes ranging from animals to flowers to sweet treats, season 10 of The Masked Singer will premiere on September 27, but that’s not all the beloved franchise has in store.

On September 10, the series will air a one-of-a-kind anniversary special, bringing The Masked Singer veterans together to perform a series of duets. These oh-so-famous alumni will consist of Michelle Williams (the butterfly from season 2), Rumer Willis (the lion from season 1), Joey Fatone (the rabbit from season 1), Bow Wow (the frog from season 3), Victor Oladipo (the thingamajig from season 2), and Dustin Zito (the rhino from season 3).

This anniversary special should be just enough to tide us over until the premiere of season 10 just 17 days later — it is sure to be jam-packed with surprises!