Some shows never get old, and — among its audience, at least — Gossip Girl is among them.

The popular show’s original series ran between 2007 and 2012, defining a generation of teenagers with its juicy drama and constant scandals. The show introduced a slew of Hollywood’s future stars, with the likes of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford all getting their starts among the show’s loaded cast. The series’ abrupt end in 2012 left a number of its fans disappointed and wanting more, a dream that was eventually realized with Gossip Girl‘s 2021 reboot.

The reboot, which began appearing on HBO Max in July 2021, was met with mixed reviews but eager eyes. Audiences were glued to their screens through the entirety of the first season’s 12-episode run, and many were left wanting more when they polished off season one’s final episode. Thankfully, the series was renewed for a second season in Sept. 2021, so more is yet to come. Here’s when you can expect to enjoy Gossip Girl season two.

When does the second season of Gossip Girl‘s reboot release?

The return to Gossip Girl drama introduced a mostly-new cast, but maintained a few important faces (and voices). Kristen Bell, who voiced the titular Gossip Girl through the entirety of the original series’ run, returns in the reboot to once again lend her voice to the drama. OG executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Joshua Safran are also returning to helm the new Gossip Girl, but the remainder of the cast will see a switch-up. The new series is set in the same continuity as the first, and follows a similar format, but follows the fresh cast of characters as they live their privileged, dramatic teenage lives.

While we do know that a season two is impending, we have yet to learn an exact release date for Gossip Girl season two. The second season officially started filming in Feb. 2022, according to Safran, with behind-the-scenes images already ramping up excitement for the upcoming season.

The release timing of season one, which dropped its first episode in early July 2021, may indicate what we can expect from season two. Fresh episodes of season one appeared on HBO Max at 3am ET each Thursday, a schedule we assume the series will stick to with season two. And with filming underway, it’s not unreasonable to expect a similar release schedule as well. Fans could be getting more Gossip Girl as soon as July 2022, but may have to wait a few months longer.

Regardless, we should see more of the popular teen drama before 2022 comes to a close. Once more details come available, we’ll update this article with exact dates and times.