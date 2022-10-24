Game of Thrones fans were treated to their first TV installment in years when the prequel series House of the Dragon landed back in August. Now that its first run is complete, many have been left longing for more.

Unlike Game of Thrones, the House of the Dragon story isn’t intended to run for as long. Despite this, it has been confirmed that the show is coming back for a second season, but when?

When does season two of House of the Dragon come out?

Image via HBO

We don’t have an exact date yet for the arrival of House of the Dragon season two, however, it is in the works and expected to arrive during 2024.

Back in August right after its premiere, the show was confirmed to be getting more seasons with a second being greenlit. The story is intended to be told within four or five seasons, so we should be getting a healthy stream of House of the Dragon content for many years to come.

When do new episodes of House of the Dragon come out?

As for when fans should expect new episodes, there’s no indication for this, so for the time being you’ll need to stick with binging through the first season over and over. You can do this right now on HBO Max, and while you’re at it Game of Thrones is also there to enjoy.

If you can’t wait to see what happens next you can read the full history of the Targaryen Dynasty in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood from which House of the Dragon is adapted.