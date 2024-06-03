When does ‘Survivor 47’ premiere?

With Survivor 46 in the books, fans of the long-running reality competition show are looking ahead to season 47. So, when will that come out?

Season 46 culminated with Kenzie Petty being crowned the Sole Survivor and the franchise’s newest recipient of the coveted $1 million check. The iteration concluded on May 22, but a trailer dropped for Survivor 47 before the curtain closed.

In it, we saw a new crop of wide-eyed castaways embarking on the adventure. And as expected, the trailer didn’t give us a release date. That’s the norm for when the winter addition ends and we head into a Survivor-less summer. Regardless, fans can expect to see Survivor 47 premiere in the fall of 2024, likely in September.

Although not much is known about Survivor 47, the staples remain the same. Jeff Probst continues his tenure as the show’s host and executive producer and the season was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. As with all the new-era seasons, the game will be played in 26 days and the season will likely air into December.

As mentioned, the field consists of players new to the limelight. However, one noticeable face in the trailer is comedian Jon Lovett. The podcaster and writer reveals how ill-prepared he is to take on the task, saying: “I have no outdoor skills. What am I doing here? I went camping as a cub scout. I threw up and went home.”

The bios of the other cast members will be shared in the coming months, as well as the tribes they’ll represent at the start of Survivor 47. If you missed the trailer, you can check it out below via the embedded YouTube player:

Jeff Probst and the Survivor crew are already planning season 50

Interestingly, we already know as much about Survivor 50 as we do Survivor 47. And that’s because host and executive producer Jeff Probst confirmed that the milestone iteration of Survivor will feature a roster of former castaways.

After being convinced by an audience of fans, Probst told Entertainment Weekly in May that they’re moving forward with early planning for Survivor 50. “I have not heard from CBS if they’re okay with that, but that’s what we’re doing — returning players,” he said.

“A lot of fans have already been suggesting ideas,” Probst continued. “So, I’m writing all of those down, and there’s some really good ones in there. Who are the players? All of us that have a decision in this really just started with a blank sheet of paper the very next day, and we’re all just writing down names.”

Considering three more seasons stand in the way of Survivor 50, we may see at least one fan favorite from the spread in season 50. If CBS sticks with the typical schedule, Survivor 50 will premiere in the winter of 2025.

