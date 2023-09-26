When does ‘The Amazing Race 35’ start?

It’s that time of year — The Amazing Race is finally back this week with its 35th season. Thirteen duos will race around the world en route to the $1 million grand prize, and in a series first, each episode will air for 90 minutes instead of 60.

The Amazing Race 35 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 ET following Survivor 45’s first episode. The reality competition staple will air weekly episodes in the same time slot on CBS. It’ll also be available to stream live on Paramount Plus and can be watched on demand.

As The Amazing Race’s U.S. version enters its 35th season, host Phil Keoghan also returns for his 35th hosting appearance. Keoghan has been with the show since its inception in 2001. And as always, Keoghan yelling “go” in the first episode will signify the beginning of the weeks-long competition.

The season’s preview showed off several locations that players must navigate through during season 35, including Hollywood, California, and Vietnam. “From the most iconic sign in the world to the most amazing places around the world, The Amazing Race is back,” Keoghan says in the preview.

The 13 teams making up The Amazing Race 35 cast have been revealed

Among the 13 teams are childhood best friends, high school sweethearts, and siblings. Here is season 35’s cast list.

Steve Cargile (54) and Anna Leigh Wilson (28): father and daughter

Robbin Tomich (41) and Chelsea Day (41): childhood best friends

Rob McArthur (48) and Corey McArthur (25): father and son

Morgan Franklin (31) and Lena Franklin (29): sisters

Liam Hykel (23) and Yeremi Hykel (24): brothers

Joel Strasser (42) and Garrett Smith (43): best friends

Joe Moskowitz (35) and Ian Todd (40): engaged

Jocelyn Chao (49) and Victor Limary (49): married entreprenuers

Greg Franklin (25) and John Franklin (27): brothers

Elizabeth Rivera (52) and Iliana Rivera (27): mother and daughter

Ashlie Martin (38) and Todd Martin (38): married high school sweethearts

Andrea Simpson (44) and Malaina Hatcher (45): college friends

Alexandra Lichtor (34) and Sheridan Lichtor (29): siblings and roommates

The Amazing Race 34 featured 12 teams, but typically seasons only have 11 pairs participating. However, according to Variety’s interview with executive producer Elise Doganieri, having 13 teams — the most duos ever — heightened the stakes.

“We like 13 teams,” Doganieri said. “It also gives us the possibility to do no non-eliminations. There is an elimination every leg of the race. There’s no security blanket anymore. You will be eliminated if you’re last every leg of the race. Again, it’s upping the ante, keeping the energy up. There’s no downtime.”

The Amazing Race 35 was filmed from late October to mid-November, according to Parade.