When does ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ premiere on Disney Plus?

One of Disney Plus’ biggest hits so far since its launch in 2019 has been the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, a series that has offered fans a new story from that galaxy far, far away. Since airing its first season, the series has introduced a ton of new characters as well as some classic ones that are about to find themselves in the spotlight once again.

As Disney Plus expands its Star Wars library, the streaming service is set to launch its latest addition, The Book of Boba Fett, to round out the year.

The Book of Boba Fett follows the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter during the events that follow his appearance in The Mandalorian’s second season. The new series was teased in the post-credits of that season’s finale and is about to arrive on the popular streaming platform.

When does The Book of Boba Fett start streaming on Disney Plus?

In one month, the legend returns. #TheBookOfBobaFett, a seven-episode Original Series, begins December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MuLk6u883I — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) November 29, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett will begin streaming on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and continue with weekly installments until the seven-part series comes to an end.

This will be a global launch, so you can tune into the series from all regions where Disney Plus is supported with a standard membership.

Here’s when you can catch each episode of this highly-anticipated new series:

Episode 1: Dec. 29

Episode 2: Jan. 5

Episode 3: Jan. 12

Episode 4: Jan. 19

Episode 5: Jan. 26

Episode 6: Feb. 2

Episode 7: Feb. 9

The Book of Boba Fett will lead us into the New Year and pave the way for Disney Plus to begin airing The Mandalorian’s third season later in 2022.