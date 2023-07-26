When does the ‘Gen V’ spinoff take place in ‘The Boys’ timeline?

As Marie stakes her claim as big woman on campus in 'Gen V,' what's going on with the parent series?

The Boys: Diabolical was fun and all, but it’s high time we began looking ahead to the expansion of The Boys‘ mainline continuity, complete with the vile, superpowered debauchery that Eric Kripke and company have so delicately injected into three seasons so far.

That expansion will be taking the form of Gen V – a college spinoff set in the same universe as The Boys. The series will star Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marie Moreau, a freshman at the Vought-run Godolkin University School of Crimefighting who has the ability to manipulate blood, and who’s aiming to escape her tragic past and climb the school’s rankings to ultimately become the first Black woman to join the Seven. Of course, this is The Boys universe we’re talking about, and with the added playground of a university setting, one can only imagine the corrupted, depravity-drenched obstacles that Marie will be facing over the course of the spinoff’s episodes.

But where does Gen V fit into The Boys‘ overarching timeline exactly?

When does Gen V take place?

The events of Gen V will take place simultaneously with the events of season 4 of The Boys, which has yet to declare a release date. In other words, everything that transpired by the end of The Boys season 3 will have transpired by the time Marie begins her plight; Victoria Neuman will have started gunning for the position of Vice President, Starlight will have left the Seven, and Homelander will have just gotten away with murder in front of several witnesses, all of whom proceeded to cheer the action.

The first three episodes of Gen V will release to Prime Video on September 29, with following episodes releasing one at a time every Friday until the series finale on November 3.