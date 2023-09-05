When does the new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ start? The season 32 release window, explained

Dancing with the Stars is set to enter its 32nd season soon, marking another exciting state of affairs where professional dancers and all your favorite celebrities duke it out on the dancefloor with the likes of Sagittarius, Ursa Minor, and Orion (I may or may not be confusing it with a different Dancing with the Stars).

In any case, the sophomore season of the show’s Disney Plus era will feature such faces as Charity Lawson of The Bachelorette fame, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, and will also honor its roots by streaming simultaneously on ABC alongside its new home of Disney Plus.

The question remains, though; when can we dive into season 32 of Dancing with the Stars?

When will season 32 of Dancing with the Stars begin?

Image via Dancing With the Stars / Instagram

At the time of writing, there’s no specific start date for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, but we do know that it’s due sometime in the fall season of this year. In other words, it probably won’t be much of a wait at this point.

Historically, however, seasons have sequentially jumped between mid-September and mid-March release dates, with the past five seasons having removed the mid-March releases entirely and subsequently debuted exclusively in mid-September. It’s safe to say, then, that Dancing with the Stars will begin again in about a week to a week-and-a-half.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, while former contestant and judge Julianne Hough will serve as a co-host.