Premiering for the first time in March 2002, The Bachelor is now one of the most successful reality TV series in the world, with many iterations of the show being developed all over the globe, as well as spinoffs like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Pad.

The latest season, starring Clayton Echard as the titular Bachelor, started on Jan. 3, and ran until March 15. While it wasn’t one of the show’s best seasons, at the end of the day, love was found, and isn’t that the whole purpose? Even so, viewers aren’t so forgiving, and after the season finale aired, the audience was left begging for fresh content.

In May, the reality show was finally renewed for a 27th season to the delight of its loyal viewers, but not many details about the production have been made available to the public as of yet. With the year coming ever closer to its end, the audience has begun getting restless, wondering when the show will finally make its return to their screens. We’ve heard you, and we’re here to answer your question.

When can we expect the next season?

Image via ABC

Fortunately for those wondering minds, the official release date for The Bachelor season 27 has already been announced, and given previous seasons’ airing schedules, it surprised very few people. Ever since its 13th season in 2009, The Bachelor has had a tendency to premiere new seasons at the beginning of the year and air their finales in March, and season 27 will be no different. Viewers of the show can expect The Bachelor to return on Jan. 23, 2023.

There you go folks, time to mark your calendars and cross your fingers for an exciting season, full of the drama the show is known and loved for. Those who wish to accompany the new season will be able to do so as it broadcasts weekly on ABC.