When is ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 available on Hulu | How to stream ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

If the summer heat has you feeling knocked down and trapped inside on your couch, have no fear. The newest season of The Bachelorette is here, so grab a glass of chard or cab sav and let us tell you how to get it on a screen closest to your face.

This season is double your pleasure with not just one but two Bachelorettes vying for the affections of and having their affections vied for by this season’s 35 hunky contestants. This season’s new Bachelorettes are Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, and Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois. The pair were tied for runner-up on this year’s season of The Bachelor and are no doubt looking to heal their recent heartache with yet another season of competitive matchmaking.

While this will be the first American edition of the program to feature two Bachelorettes for the entire season, The Bachelorette New Zealand featured co-leads Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus in its first season. Sisters Becky and Elly Miles were co-leads for the sixth season of The Bachelorette Australia.

The Bachelor Mansion looks good on these two 🥰#TheBachelorettes pic.twitter.com/MMwxfsiPHL — Belle (@Belle1250) July 12, 2022

The fun (and drama, no doubt) will air on Thursdays on ABC following the two-hour premiere on July 11. Episodes can be seen live on ABC and will be available the next day for streaming on ABC.com or on Hulu beginning July 12. Hulu episodes should become available at 3:00 a.m. ET the day following the original broadcast. The Bachelorette Season 19 will also be available on streaming services that include ABC, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.