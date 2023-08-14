When is the ‘Bachelorette’ finale?

Charity Lawson is nearing the end of the search for her husband, leaving viewers to wonder when the finale of The Bachelorette season 20 will air and how many episodes are left in the series.

There are three episodes left of The Bachelorette, with the eighth episode, “The Men Tell All”, airing on Aug. 14. The Bachelorette season 20 finale will air on Aug. 21, with two back-to-back episodes. The first, episode 9, is the season finale which will see Lawson make her decision about her partner. It will be followed on the same night by episode 10, “After the Final Rose,” in which fans will find out the latest in Lawson’s love life.

The season 20 finale will be airing on ABC on Aug. 21 from 8pm to 11pm ET, but the story won’t end there.

‘The Men Tell All’ special episode

The sneak peek at the “Men Tell All” episode airing Aug. 14 saw Lawson come face-to-face with several of the contestants from The Bachelorette season 20. In one fiery clip shared on Instagram, Lawson confronted Brayden Bowers. “I will be honest: I did not like how you decided to navigate our relationship and our connection on the show,” Lawson told him. “I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time. I don’t think I ever put on anybody in this house.”

“From the very beginning, I wasn’t sure the environment was the best environment for me,” he responded to her. “But the only thing I took out of it was the fact that I really liked you. There was that spark that, you know, you want when you meet someone.”

What has Charity Lawson said about The Bachelorette season 20 finale?

Lawson has already hinted that The Bachelorette season 20 finale is an emotional one in interviews heading into the season. She told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off the Vine that the finale was “emotional.” Bristowe said she understood the intensity of the emotions of that final week and decision and Lawson replied to her, “You don’t understand. You don’t understand,” and hinted that some of the events will be more intense than past seasons.

As Lawson still has three men, not two, heading into the finale week due to Bryant’s return, time will tell how the Georgia native decides to handle her final choice and whether her season ends in an engagement.