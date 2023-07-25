When is ‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ coming out?

The Boys universe is about to get much bigger as the increasingly popular superhero series gets its first spinoff — and it looks just as wild as the original show.

While we’ve learned where Supes come from thanks to the original show, Gen V, the upcoming spinoff will show us how they are trained to become to heroes of today. This college spinoff won’t just include new characters with new powers to unleash, but also some returning faces fans will be familiar with.

Like The Boys, Gen V is going to land on Prime Video, and now thanks to the first trailer for the show being shared, we know precisely when to expect it.

The Boys spinoff Gen V will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 29, 2023. While it won’t get the full season release treatment that the first The Boys run got, fans can get a good taste of the show from the gate with three episodes set to land on launch day.

After you’ve binged through these three episodes you can expect Gen V to take the typical TV release approach of dropping weekly. There is a total of eight episodes in season one of Gen V, so you should have plenty of content to get you through the later months of the year.

If you’re wanting to immerse yourself in The Boys before Gen V lands, you can stream all three seasons of The Boys on Prime Video now. If you really want to go deep, you can read more about The Boys in its comic source material, or check out the animated series Diabolical, also on Prime Video.