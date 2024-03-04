When is the premiere of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 4?

After season 1 premiered in April of 2021, season 2 premiered in November of 2021, and season 3 premiered in May of 2022, The Challenge: All Stars is back and better than ever after a two-year hiatus. Based on the trailer — as well as the star-studded cast, consisting of fan favorites like Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Brad Fiorenza, and more — season 4 might be the best one yet!

Recommended Videos

According to a press release from Paramount Plus, “On the fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars, old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion.”

Sound interesting enough? Given all of the excitement surrounding the forthcoming season of The Challenge spin-off series, fans of the franchise cannot help but wonder when this soon-to-be smash hit will grace our television screens.

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself when the premiere of season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars will be…

According to a press release from Paramount Plus once again, the beloved competition series will premiere with back-to-back episodes exclusively on the network on Wednesday, April 10 in the United States and Canada. To follow, it will premiere on Thursday, April 11 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. To follow, brand new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement!

Nonetheless, it is safe to say that our Wednesday nights will be cleared until further notice. With the trailer being jam-packed with juicy drama, we will not want to miss a thing…