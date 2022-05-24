In a move that surprised virtually no one, Heartstopper was renewed for both a second and third season on May 20 2022, just one month after its first season debuted on Netflix.

The LGBTQ+ coming of age show was met with universal acclaim by both critics and viewers when it premiered to audiences around the world, landing itself a solid 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The story, which follows Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson as they navigate a budding friendship-turned-romance, is not necessarily groundbreaking material, as coming of age stories with similar plots have circulated television several times over. But what makes Heartstopper stand out among the pack is its wholesome — and refreshingly realistic — approach to the familiar topic.

Its formula for success can be divided into several different factors. For starters, the showrunners spared no expensive casting fishing lines across Britain for a diverse cast that accurately represented the characters Alice Osman created in her graphic novel. Secondly, the sublime use of social media and technology in the show is both intentional and realistic, but without the overly gritty aspects that usually accompany real life. Thirdly, the delicate exploration of adolescent sexuality is both authentic and wholesome, which effortlessly allowed for a simple storyline, such as two high school boys falling in love for the first time, to feel both fresh and groundbreaking.

All these factors and more have made Netflix’s Heartstopper one of the breakout shows of the year. And luckily for the fans, the good news didn’t stop there. Not only will the show will be back for two more seasons, but Alice Osman, the author of the graphic novel, will be back to write them.

If season two follows the storyline laid out in the graphic novels as season one did, then we will likely pick up with Charlie and Nick going on a school trip to Paris. The pair will have to publicly navigate their now-official relationship, and Nick will experience something of an internal battle regarding sharing his sexuality with more people. That, in addition to the promise of exploring Tao and Elle’s budding relationship, has given fans more than a couple of reasons to be excited.

So, when does Heartstopper season two come out on Netflix?

To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce…



Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS! 🍂 🍂 https://t.co/m3LbFiV8v6 pic.twitter.com/Dyc4MBjQaV — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2022

As of this writing, there is no official release date for season two of Heartstopper. That being said, if the past is any indication of the future, then we might have an idea when to expect Charlie and Nick’s return: season one began filming in April 2021 and lasted two months, wrapping in June 2021. Because the show was released in April 2022, we can assume the timeframe from when the show begins filming to when it airs is around a year.

As of now, season two has not begun filming and is unlikely to do so until after the summer. This is because Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle Argent, is currently working on the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. We can reasonably expect Heartstopper to return in 2023, but it might not be until late summer to early fall. Of course, at this point this is only speculation, and We Got This Covered will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.