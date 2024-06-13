When will Part 2 of the ‘Summer House’ Season 8 reunion be released?

After the Summer House season 8 concluded, fans were eager to know more about the drama off-screen, and scenes that didn’t make it to the final cut. The reunion part 1 aired on June 6, and provided in-depth details into the conflicts and arguments that viewers might have missed.

The season finale took unexpected turns as each couple navigated their bond, questioned their relationship, and dealt with disagreements. Whether it was a conversation about making long-distance work, moving to a new place, or delaying a wedding, fans witnessed the documented personal lives of each cast member.

After every season, the Hamptons housemates Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod have reunited with host Andy Cohen to reflect on what happened last summer. Similar to the previous reunion episode, the second one will address the juiciest beef as co-stars confront one another.

So when is part 2 of the Summer House season 8 reunion set to release?

As per the official Bravo press release, Summer House season 8 reunion part 2 will highlight the ups and downs the relationships went through. It states that the final episode will “revisit a season of blossoming friendships and heartbreaking relationships.”

The uncensored and extended version of the reunion episode will be released exclusively on Bravo TV on Thursday, June 13 at 9/8c. Fans can stream the episode the next day on June 14 on Peacock TV at 6 a.m. ET.

The upcoming episode will highlight the issues and problems Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke faced in their relationship and why they ultimately decided to call off their wedding. Meanwhile, Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo will reveal shocking confessions at the reunion. In the previous episode, Paige targeted West when he tried to defend himself against Ciara’s accusation.

Whether West and Ciara are planning on making amends or going back to being friends, the reunion will disclose all hidden feelings and secrets once and for all. Apart from the juiciest questions, Andy Cohen will ask the season 8 cast members, each one of them will come face to face and admit the mistakes they made.

Whether it is heartbreak or a friendship breakup, the season 8 cast will decide to end the season on a good or bad note. They will also look back on great memories they made last summer and reminisce about sharing heartfelt and fun-loving moments. Despite having messy love lives, the housemates managed to have a good time in their friend circle.

