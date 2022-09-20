When will ‘The Bachelor’ season 27 start?

Premiering for the first time in March 2002, The Bachelor is now one of the most successful reality TV series in the world, with many iterations of the show being developed all over the globe, as well as spinoffs like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Pad.

The latest season, starring Clayton Echard as the titular Bachelor, started on Jan. 3, and ran until March 15. While it wasn’t one of the show’s best seasons, at the end of the day, love was found, and isn’t that the whole purpose? Even so, viewers aren’t so forgiving, and after the season finale aired, the audience was left begging for fresh content.

In May, the reality show was finally renewed for a 27th season to the delight of its loyal viewers, but not many details about the production have been made available to the public as of yet. With the year coming ever closer to its end, the audience has begun getting restless, wondering when the show will finally make its return to their screens. We’ve heard you, and we’re here to answer your question.

When can we expect the next season?

Image via ABC

Unfortunately, the official release date for The Bachelor season 27 has not yet been announced but given previous seasons’ airing schedules, it’s not hard to predict when the show might return. Ever since its 13th season in 2009, The Bachelor has had a tendency to premiere new seasons right at the beginning of the year and air their finales in March, which means it’s very likely this will also be the case for season 27. Thus, viewers of the show can set their sights on a January premiere.

Of course, with no confirmation, there’s always the possibility that The Bachelor might throw us a curveball and break their long January-premiere streak. So far this is the most probable prediction. When an official date is confirmed, though, this article will be updated to reflect that.

Those who wish to accompany the new season will be able to do so as it broadcasts weekly on ABC.