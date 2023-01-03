When will ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return? Release window, trailer, and more

If you’re the type of person who enjoys watching dramatic shows that leave you on the edge of your seat, Yellowstone is the show for you. It premiered in 2018, and it has captivated audiences since the first episode. Yellowstone tells the story of a devoted father and fifth-generation homesteader named John Dutton who makes a living as the man in charge of the largest ranch in the entire United States.

For a man who never wanted to be governor, taking the position for John was about family safety and the longevity regarding everything he loves and fights for. Of course, he does have to keep the best interest of the state in mind, and the midseason finale saw a side of John Dutton that surprised even himself as he stood alongside Chief Thomas Rainwater to stand against pipelines under his reservation. Governor John Dutton is a title he wears, as he must, but his favorite role is still cowboy, ranch owner, and grandfather. Playing the political game right now certainly isn’t John Dutton’s forever. So when will Yellowstone season five return? Here’s what viewers should know about the release window, the trailer, and more.

When will Yellowstone season 5 return?



We have good news for fans of Yellowstone who are excited for season five to return: The Dutton family story will continue in all of its sordid ups and downs this summer. With a trip to the train station on the horizon, the growing conflict, hopefully a resolution to the problems facing the Indigenous community at the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and Beth’s discovery of a family secret, you won’t want to miss a second of the season’s second half.

Actors Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes will continue to reprise their roles as season five continues. Some of the other actors to keep an eye out for include Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, and Jackie Weaver. Kevin is the star who takes the gritty lead as John, the protagonist who is beyond easy to root for.

Is there a trailer for Yellowstone season 5 yet?



The trailer for the second half of Yellowstone season five hasn’t been released yet, but their official YouTube channel dropped a teaser to announce the timeline of the return and inform viewers of where they can go for more behind-the-scenes information and details. The trailer for the first half of season five was released back in September 2022 showcasing John’s power struggle on his ranch.

Is John going to be able to hold his ground against his latest nemesis, Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities? There is a lot to look forward to when the newest episodes premiere since plenty of scheming, manipulation, and fighting has already been taking place, gearing viewers up for an abundance of epic drama.