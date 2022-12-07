Jessica Chastain‘s latest series, George & Tammy, debuted its first episode this past Sunday, and it’s already setting records as the show is the most-watched Showtime premiere in the channel’s entire history. The episode had a whopping 3.3 million viewers tuning in to catch Chastain and Michael Shannon as one of country music’s most famous couples, George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Jones and Wynette married in 1969 and toured together after they wed. The pair divorced in 1975 but their short-lived relationship inspired hit songs like Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and nine joint albums they recorded and released together. If you missed the premiere but still want to catch the two country icons on your screen, here’s where you can watch George & Tammy.

Where to stream ‘George & Tammy’

George & Tammy episodes release weekly and new episodes will be available for streaming on both Showtime and Paramount Plus every Friday. The show will also air on the Showtime television channel every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT and on the Paramount channel following Yellowstone. Cable or satellite TV subscribers who have Showtime can use their cable provider login to watch on the Showtime website or app.

If you’re not subscribed to Showtime, you can join for a free 30-day trial, and you’ll be charged $3.99 a month for the first six months if you choose to continue your subscription. You can also add Showtime to an existing Hulu account and stream free for one week. Amazon users can access a similar deal by subscribing to Showtime for a week-long free trial.

The first episode of George & Tammy is available to stream for free on YouTube and on Amazon Prime Video.