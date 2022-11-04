Where can I stream ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘The Continental?’

One of the most popular action film franchises has to be John Wick. Fans of the series were quick to latch on after seeing how strong the bond was between John and his dog. Back in 2014, the series began after someone killed Wick’s dog, thus launching John Wick into action to figure out who did it. Due to the success of the first film, a sequel was released in 2017, followed by a third in 2019. There are also plans for a fourth installment of the film series that is set to be released in 2023.

However, this is not the only thing that will be released in 2023 with a connection to the John Wick series. There is also set to be a series called The Continental that will be released in 2023, and fans of the show are wondering how they will be able to watch the spin-off.

Image via Peacock

How can fans stream The Continental?

Those who wish to stream The Continental will be able to do so on Prime Video around the world, except for those in the United States, Middle East, and Israel. The prequel series will take place in the 1970s and will be told from the perspective of a much younger Winston Scott. Scott will be tasked with trying to exercise those from his past that are trying to seize control of the hotel that he manages.

It also happens that this hotel is one of the most dangerous hotels in the world, as criminals use it as a meeting place and safe haven. It is of the utmost importance that Scott is able to keep control of the hotel and not let it fall into the wrong hands, as absolute chaos would ensue. The prequel series will boast an incredibly talented and recognizable cast when it is released.

Winston Scott will be played by Colin Woodell. Alongside Colin will be Mel Gibson who will take on the role of Cormac, Ayomide Adegun will be a younger version of Charon, Ben Robson who will be Frankie, Nhung Kate as Yen, Hubert Point-Du Jour who will be Miles, Peter Greene who will take on the role of Charlie, and Jessica Allain who will play Lou. Due to the success of the previous movies and the fandom around the world, The Continental will most certainly be one of the most anticipated shows of 2023.