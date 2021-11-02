Where Can I Watch Euphoria?

In 2019, one drama series dominated the television genre with an incredible first season, tackling issues of love, drugs, identity, and trauma. That show was Euphoria, an American teen drama that was quickly adored by fans and critics alike.

One of the main things the show received praise for was the its cast, led by Zendaya. The actress excelled in the lead role and was backed up by great performances from Hunter Schafer and other cast members.

Currently, Euphoria has only aired a single season of 10 episodes, and for those who have yet to watch it for themselves, the show is available to stream in full.

If you’re looking to stream Euphoria right now, you can do so on HBO Max. The entire 10-episode run is available to binge at any time with a standard HBO Max subscription for $9.99/month. A second season of the show is in the works; however, given COVID’s unfortunate timing, Euphoria was met with severe delays and as of right now there is no confirmed release date for season two. We expect it to be released at some point in early 2022.

If you’re outside of the US and don’t have access to HBO Max, there are other places you can stream the series. For those in Australia, it can be watched on Binge, and for those in the UK, it can be found on Sky.

Euphoria can also be purchased on Prime Video, so if none of the mentioned streaming services are available in your region, then this will be the best way to get access to the show.