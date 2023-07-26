Where can I watch ‘Futurama?’

Futurama‘s had an impressive but challenging run.

After debuting in 1999, Futurama enjoyed a five-season run before Fox gave it the ax in 2003. Painstaking efforts to bring it back persisted for several years, as reruns populated Cartoon Network, before finally succeeding in 2009. The show returned with a sixth season the next year, but the series was once again canceled — this time by Comedy Central — in 2013.

The show was once again resurrected in 2022, and it’s officially airing its latest season. Fans are hopeful that this time will stick — for a few seasons, at least — after enduring decades of uncertainty. Due to this consistent unpredictability, the show has aired a full four official series finales over the years. Longtime viewers of the Futurama saga are hopeful that this last run will give the show everything it deserves, and allow the beloved cast to go out (hopefully several years in the future) with one final, definitive conclusion.

Where to watch Futurama

Before we get to the official finale, however, we’ve got plenty of new Futurama to enjoy. The show’s eighth season (or eleventh season, depending on whom you ask), which debuted on July 24, 2023, is available alongside each of the show’s prior seasons (and movies, cut up into seasons) on streaming.

Viewers looking to scratch that Futurama itch can do so with a basic subscription to Hulu. Despite rumors that the show would be far harder to access, it’s thankfully easily accessible over on the streaming service, where fans can binge every season to their heart’s content, and catch fresh episodes as season eight airs.