Where can I watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?’

Just like decorating the Christmas tree and leaving out cookies and milk for Santa, many households include watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as part of their annual holiday tradition.

Based on the popular Christmas song of the same name, the stop-motion family film celebrates the tale of Santa’s most unique little helper, and explains how the facial difference that initially isolated poor Rudolph ended up saving Christmas for children across the world.

While initially a modest-budget project, the 1964 TV special has become one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever made. After originally airing on NBC almost sixty years ago, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was picked up by the CBS network in 1972, and airs multiple times in the run-up to Christmas day. Unlike many modern films, Rudolph has been a staple of network television, and its availability beyond CBS is somewhat limited. Here’s where you can catch the special this holiday season.

Where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Image via NBC

Currently, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is not available for free streaming on any platform. However, there are several streaming services with in-app purchases that offer the movie to buy or rent. Currently, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Play, and Redbox offer Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

While currently not available on Peacock, the streamer is the official partner of the NBC network, the original producer of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This is also true for the CBS app, as the film typically airs on this network, as well as Paramount Plus, as the streaming carries multiple CBS films and television shows. Keep an eye out for the film appearing on these services sometime in the near future, although no plans have currently been announced.

According to Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” schedule, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be airing on live television multiple times in the next month, mainly on the CBS network. So far, the movie is scheduled to appear on the following dates:

Sunday, December 3rd at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time (E.T.)/6:10 p.m. Central Time (C.T.)

Monday, December 4th at 5:50 p.m. E.T./4:40 p.m. C.T.

Wednesday, December 20th at 8:15 p.m. E.T./7:15 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, December 21st at 5:15 p.m. E.T./4:15 p.m. C.T.

Sunday, December 24th at 5:35 p.m. E.T./4:35 p.m. C.T.

Monday, December 25th at 3:30 p.m. E.T./2:30 p.m. C.T.

It should be noted that live television schedules are often subject to change to due breaking news, sports events, and other factors. Be sure to check if the film is still planned for airing closer to the time.