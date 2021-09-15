One of the most iconic Nickelodeon series of the late 2000s is set to receive a reboot, and that show is none other than iCarly. Fortunately for fans who have long been anticipating the reboot, it’s finally here.

First airing in 2007, the series was one of the biggest hits to come out of Nickelodeon at the time, and after all these years the cast is back. Poised to bring some much-needed nostalgia to long-time fans of the series, Carly is back alongside Freddie and the pair is set to bring the show to a whole new generation of viewers.

The iCarly reboot is now available to stream, and here is all of the information you need if you want to check it out for yourself.

Where Can I Watch the New iCarly Reboot?

The iCarly reboot is available exclusively on the new streaming service Paramount+ alongside their range of other Nickelodeon programs. As of this writing, the entire first season is available to watch and the show has already been renewed for season two, which will come to the service in the future.

In order to watch the show, you’re going to need a Paramount+ membership, which will cost $4.99 a month. While Paramount+ is available in quite a few regions around the world, if yours isn’t one of them, you’ll need to call upon the assistance of a VPN to stream the show.

There are free trials available for some customers that can last as long as a week to a month, so if you’re on the fence about subscribing but don’t want to miss out on the new iCarly reboot, make sure you take advantage of this offer.