The Office is one of the television sitcom gems from the recent past and something that everyone needs to check out at least once at some point in their life. The show follows a branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania of a fictional paper company called Dunder Mifflin.

As the show progresses we learn about the characters who work at the company and their dynamic both within the workplace and with each other. This provides nonstop laughs for its nine-season runtime and with so many quotables the series boasts loads of re-watchability.

If you’re looking to rewatch The Office or check the series out for the very first time, you’re in luck as it is widely available around the world now via streaming services. However, the right one for you will differ depending on your location.

Where Can I Watch The Office?

Those located in the United States can check The Office out on the newly minted NBC streaming service Peacock where all nine seasons are ready to stream. In 2019, NBC sealed a deal to purchase the right to stream the show in the US from Netflix for a staggering amount. Needless to say, this is the only place to stream the show in the US.

Fans in the United Kingdom can check out the US version of The Office on Amazon Prime where the subscription service has the complete series available.

If you’re located in Australia then you’ve got multiple options of where to stream the show from. Netflix, Stan, and Binge all boast the full collection of nine seasons so you’ll want to take your pick depending on which service works best for you.

Some viewers may be in regions that don’t have access to these services or are just looking to make the show their own. You can purchase The Office digitally from Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and the iTunes Store.