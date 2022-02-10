When it comes to ‘90s sitcoms, there are a few that stand out above the rest, but none of them have stood the test of time quite as well as Friends has. The series about six twenty-something pals living their best lives in Manhattan became an instant smash hit and marked the start of long careers for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Friends is the perfect sitcom to watch causally or binge in its entirety, making it an appealing choice for both new viewers and longtime fans. Fortunately, with the help of streaming, you can relive the stories of these six iconic TV characters again and again, but you’ll need to know where to look first.

Where can you stream Friends?

There’s currently one place where you can binge through all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom series, and that is HBO Max. HBO Max is also the only place where you can check out Friends: The Reunion, a special that found the cast reuniting on the show’s original soundstage, sharing their fondest memories, and even chatting with a few special guests.

HBO Max holds the rights to the entire series, so viewers in the U.S. will want to pick up a subscription to the service for as low as $9.99 a month (or $14.99 if you’d rather not sit through ads). Outside of streaming, you can purchase the series for your collection digitally on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.

Outside of the U.S., HBO Max might not be available, but other streaming services might have Friends on them. If this isn’t the case, you may want to enlist the help of a VPN to purchase a subscription and stream Friends from anywhere in the world.

