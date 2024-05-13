Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) on Chicago PD
Where is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?

What happened to Adam after the shocking season 10 finale and what is he doing now?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Published: May 13, 2024

Chicago PD has given us a large cast of engaging characters, including Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). Since season 1 of the NBC series, Adam has proven that while he is a pro at his job working for the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department, he makes a lot of mistakes in his personal life. (Okay, and he makes mistakes on the job, too…)

Considering the fast pace of Chicago PD and Adam’s dark season 10 plotline, we can’t help but wonder if Adam left the procedural. What is Adam doing now?

Where is Adam in season 11 of Chicago PD?

While Adam didn’t appear in episode 11 of season 11 of Chicago PD called “The Water Line,” he is coming back to the Chicago Police’s Intelligence Unit, and will have more storylines throughout the remainder of the season.

We’ve been curious about Adam, because he’s in a unique position this season; he had to take a six-month break from the Intelligence Unit after he was shot in the season 10 finale. Thankfully, his tests went well, and he will be back doing the job that he has always been so good at.

Adam’s Chicago PD season 11 storylines are so powerful because of his history on the procedural. When watching him upset over the fact that he has to take a break from the Intelligence Unit, fans can’t help but be reminded of the hard times that have made him so strong.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD
Adam and his long-time partner Kim Burgess are also getting married and raising their adopted daughter Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) together. This shows how much the character has changed since season 1. While he and Kim have had problems, Adam is determined to be a provider. In an interview with TVLine about Adam’s place in Makayla’s life in season 10, Patrick John Flueger said that Adam was fine with being a “friend” to Makayla. But now, it seems like he wants to be more of a parent, which is sweet.

In Chicago PD season 11, he has also been mourning the tragic loss of Zaco Munn (Carter Shrimp), who was his informant. In episode 2, “Retread,” Adam attempted to help when a robber showed up at his poker game wearing a mask and holding a gun. Adam not only felt terrible about Zaco, but he also realized that he should have left his retraining process happen naturally instead of getting involved when he shouldn’t have.

Just like the end of Jay Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) time on Chicago PD, Adam’s arc has been complex and emotional. Both have wrestled with their tricky careers and who they want to be. They have also had a hard time balancing their professional lives with romance.

We’re interested to see what happens to Adam in the last few episodes of Chicago PD season 11… but we’re a little nervous. We know that on this NBC show, things can change anytime and characters don’t stay out of trouble for very long.

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.