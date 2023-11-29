Home TV

Where is ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ streaming, and when do new episodes release?

Tin star's coming for ya.

As Lawmen: Bass Reeves continues Taylor Sheridan’s terrible, Wyatt Earp-ian revenge ride across the superhero-strewn plains of popular culture, one question remains on the public’s minds: Where can I watch that thing? And what’s more, when?

Good news on all fronts, soldier. Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the super fictionalized retelling of the life of Bass Reeves (who was, in a mnemonically helpful gesture, a lawman) streams exclusively on Paramount Plus. It’s the same streaming service where you’ll find so much of Sheridan’s recent work, including Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, and Special Ops: Lioness.

As for when you can watch the series, it’s a mixed bag. With a total of eight episodes planned, you’re currently 62.5% in luck – five out of eight have already dropped, with the first two episodes premiering on the streaming service on November 5. 

Meanwhile, in good news for future you – or present you, if you’re in the future already – new episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves are scheduled to hit Paramount Plus every Sunday until the series concludes on December 17. Lawmen: Bass Reeves mixes fictional characters, like Esau Pierce, with real events and organizations, like Esau Pierce’s 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles. The result is a hodgepodge of fact and fiction, portraying the life of the very real Bass Reeves, the deputy U.S. Marshal responsible for a truly astonishing number of arrests across Indian Territory in the 1800s. It’s been called the best Old West production featuring Barry Pepper not including True Grit, and the best Old West production featuring Dennis Quaid, definitely including Wyatt Earp.

