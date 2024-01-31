Loudermilk follows the day-to-day life of a jaded former music critic and former alcoholic, Sam Loudermilk, who is now working as a substance abuse counselor. The comedy-drama has gained some traction recently thanks to all three seasons being added to Netflix, although the show’s future hangs in the balance, maybe the streaming giant could save it the way it has other shows in the past.

Is Loudermilk filmed in Seattle?

The comedy-drama is set in Seattle, the establishing shots of the skyline prominently featuring the iconic Space Needle confirm that all of the events we see are supposed to be happening within the streets of the famous city. But it’s pretty common for TV shows and movies to be filmed in a location different to where they are set, production costs and taxes for shooting usually mean that it’s better to film a few exterior shots of the city to establish our setting and then move to a cheaper location to film the rest. Loudermilk is no different, most of the show isn’t filmed in Seattle.

So where is Loudermilk filmed?

The show is actually filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. That’s right, despite being an American show, it’s mostly filmed in Canada, a very common destination for productions to shoot. Films like Godzilla (2014) or X-Men 2 and shows such as Supernatural and Arrow were all filmed on the streets of Vancouver.

If you want the specific shooting locations for certain scenes don’t worry, we have that info as well. According to latlong.net the exterior of Loudermilk’s apartment was filmed on 2190 Main Street. Vancouver’s oldest independent record shop, Neptoon Records, located at 3561 Main Street, also appears in the series. Of course, unless you’re very familiar with either city, you might not even notice these details while watching, I didn’t.

Why film there?

As previously mentioned, costs of production are normally the main reason for filming with tax reliefs and other monetary incentives making it more cost-effective to shoot in Canada as opposed to the US. The seasons in Vancouver are also apparently relatively mild so the weather may also have been a factor in deciding where to shoot. It also makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that Seattle and Vancouver are pretty close to one another being just a bit over 100 miles apart.