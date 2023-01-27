Where is ‘Modern Family’ streaming? How to watch ‘Modern Family’ in 2023

There are some TV shows that belong in the pantheon of sitcoms. Shows that are made up of brilliant seasons that are so wholesome, so knee-slappingly funny, so great, that they still hold up years later. Modern Family is one of these sitcoms. The series ran for 250 episodes over 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020. It followed the lives of an extended family made up of three separate families.

Ed O’Neill starred as the patriarch of the series, Jay Pritchett, while Julie Bowen played his daughter Claire, who was married to Phil Dunphy as played by Ty Burrell. Jay also had a son, Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was married to Eric Stonestreet’s character, Cameron Tucker. Jay remarried from Claire and Mitchell’s mother to Gloria, who was played by Sofía Vergara.

The series also followed their children as they grew up and it was shot in the style of a mockumentary. Modern Family was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan and it originally aired on ABC. You might be wondering where you can watch the hit sitcom, so let’s tell you exactly where you should be able to find Modern Family.

Is Modern Family available to stream?

If you are in the mood for some laughs you are in luck because Modern Family is available to stream. All 11 seasons of the series are available on Hulu, Peacock Premium, and DIRECTV. In addition to these streaming services, you can also buy the complete run of the series on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and the Google Play Store. Although, if you are more of a physical media person, you could always go and find the box set of DVDs in a physical store. But if you want the ease of access and to watch it as soon as possible you should gravitate to the options above.

It is also worth noting that if you happen to finish the series and want more, there might be a spinoff in some stage of development, as a script has been written. There is also another show that two of the stars of Modern Family are working on, which is also on Peacock, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. It is a spinoff of the Pitch Perfect films and stars Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine who played Haley Dunphy and Andy, characters who were dating in Modern Family.

But, if you just want to watch the original 11 seasons of Modern Family, that’s there too, waiting on Hulu, Peacock Premium, and DIRECTV.