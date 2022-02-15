Where is the cast of ‘Victorious’ now?

Although there have been quite a few sketchy scandals surrounding the Nickelodeon network thanks to Dan Schnieder, one thing Nickelodeon did wonderfully was pumping out excellent TV shows for kids and teenagers to enjoy. Of all the awesome TV shows to watch, Victorious is definitely one of the best options. The family-friendly Nickelodeon TV show premiered in 2010 and came to an end in 2013 after four wonderfully fun seasons.

It focuses on a 16-year-old girl named Tori Vega whose life changes in a major way when she enrolls at Hollywood Arts high school. After being invited to attend the awesome new high school, she no longer feels as though she has to live in the shadow of her popular older sister, Trina. In fact, at Hollywood Arts high school, she’s considered the “cooler” sister for the first time ever! The school is a performing arts high school. Those who are interested in singing, dancing, acting, comedy, and even ventriloquism thrive on a campus like this one. Even though Tori never considered herself to be particularly talented, it’s obvious from the very first episode of the show that she has what it takes to be a shining star. What’s the cast of Victorious up to now? What’s been keeping them busy since the show came to an end nine years ago?

Victoria Justice has continued acting and releasing music

Acting is definitely in Victoria Justice‘s blood. Even though Victorious came to an end, she stayed on the acting path by joining the cast of several shows and movies. Some of Justice’s major roles in recent years include The After Life of the Party, Trust, Eye Candy, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Justice’s music is also receiving much love. She released a song called “Treat Myself” which now has over 4.6 million views on YouTube. Most recently, she released another song called “Too F***in’ Nice.” The official lyric video already has half a million views. Justice’s music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

She is 28 years old this year and according to her Instagram, she’s definitely living her best life. It doesn’t appear she has a special someone in her life romantically, but she certainly loves spending quality time with her friends and promoting the brand deals she’s involved with. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justice currently has a net worth of $12 million. Keep in mind that she was taking home a whopping $50,000 per episode of Victorious during the time she was filming for Nickelodeon. Another cool detail to note about Justice is the fact that she is heavily involved with charity work and organizations that have been designed to help people in need. One of the charities she’s been involved with in the past is called Girl Up, an organization which strives for gender equality and social change by providing support programs and opportunities for young girls.

Elizabeth Gillies landed the leading role on Dynasty

Since Victorious finished up in 2013, Elizabeth Gillies became another star who chose to continue acting beyond Nickelodeon. One of her biggest shows is called Dynasty, which premiered in 2017. She plays the leading role of Fallon Carrington. The CW show is available for streaming on Netflix and tells the story of the wealthy Carrington family feuding with others for control over their massive fortune.

The unforgettable show is a nod to the 1980s primetime soap opera of the same name. It’s considered a modernized reboot. For those curious about Gillies’ love life, she’s married to record producer Michael Cocoran. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020 in New Jersey. With over 13.7 million followers on Instagram, Gillies is easy to keep up with on social media. She’s very comfortable expressing herself through beauty and fashion, much to the joy of her fans.

Ariana Grande has dominated the world of pop music

Ariana Grande is arguably the most successful actress to come from Victorious on Nickelodeon. Some of the other major shows and movies she’s been a part of include Scream Queens, Don’t Look Up, and The Voice, where she’s served as a celebrity judge. Grande’s music career speaks for itself since she’s so hugely successful in the pop music world. She’s released countless albums and has won Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, and more. Grande’s music can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. In the past, Grande has been involved in some serious relationships with major names like Big Sean, Pete Davidson, and the late Mac Miller. As of today, she’s married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. They made it official in 2021.

In terms of finances, Grande has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was paid $8 million to perform at California’s Coachella Valley music and arts festival in 2019 –– and that was just one weekend. Wealth and success flow into Grande’s life fluidly and easily. Her business ventures after Victorious have also been quite successful. She released a limited edition handbag with coveted fashion line Coach. She also attached her name to a fantastic line of lip shades with Mac cosmetics and 100% of proceeds go to the Mac AIDS Fund. She linked up with Lipsy London to launch a fashion line and also collaborated with Brookstone to create headphones that resemble cat ears. Signing on to be a brand ambassador for Reebok in 2017 and becoming a Starbucks partner in 2019 have been a boon for her brand. She’s appeared in commercials for Apple, T-Mobile, Macy’s, and other major brands over the years, as well.

Avan Jogia is an actor, writer, director, activist, and musician

Avan Jogia has been staying busy since Victorious came to an end on Nickelodeon. Some of his movie and TV projects include Now Apocalypse, Tut, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Zombieland: Double Tap, Ghost Wars, The Outcast, and Paper Year. Along with being an actor, Jogia has also made a name for himself as a writer, director, activist, and musician.

In addition to his prolific acting career, Jogia plays in a band with his brother Katan known as Saint Ivory. He’s also co-founder of the organization Straight but Not Narrow, which strives for a deeper understanding of LGBT issues. He’s been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Cleopatra Coleman, since 2018. She’s also an actress with over 81,000 followers on Instagram.

Leon Thomas III starred on Insecure

Following the cancelation of Victorious, Leon Thomas III formed production team, The Rascals, with Khristopher Riddick-Tynes. The Rascals have produced songs for former co-star Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, and Drake, to name a few. He’s been nominated for two Grammy Awards, winning one.

His first album, V1bes, a mixtape, was released in 2014. In 2018, he followed the album up with Genesis, an EP on which he sings.

Most recently, he’s had a recurring role on Insecure which aired from 2016 to 2021, starring Issa Rae in the leading role.

Daniella Monet is a family woman

Daniella Monet played the role of the annoying older sister on Victorious, but in real life, she’s currently engaged to Andrew Gardner, and they shared two kids together. He popped the question in 2017, after seven years of dating. They still haven’t officially tied the knot, however.

They obviously don’t mind taking things slow. According to Monet’s Instagram account, motherhood and family life are a priority, but she’s also a savvy businesswoman, currently serving as the co-founder of a business called Kinder Beauty Box. Her podcast Adulting Like a Mother Father is accessible on Apple Music and Spotify.

Matt Bennett still remembers his days on Victorious

Matt Bennett posts hilarious videos to his YouTube channel, and he co-starred with another alum, Elizabeth Gillies in a video called “The Slap”. He starred in Ariana Grande’s music video “One Last Time”. He has guest-starred on Game Shakers, and in 2015 he acted in the films Me and the Dying Girl, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and in 2016, the TV series Fresh off the Boat.

His bio on Instagram says, “It’s life and life only.”, which sounds a bit cryptic. Fans would enjoy seeing him and the rest of the Victorious cast come together for some sort of reunion special.