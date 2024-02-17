Where is the ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 location?

Of all the dating shows of the past decade or so, Love is Blind on Netflix stands out among the best. Now that season 6 has premiered, people are already clamoring for another installment. Don’t worry folks, your prayers have been answered. Not only will the show be back for a seventh installment, it’ll be in a brand new location as well.

People love this show! In case you’ve been avoiding this sort gimmick-based dating genre, we’ll fill you in. Love is Blind is a social experiment where men and women go on “dates” in pods where they can only talk to each other, but they can’t see each other.

The only way they ever get to see each other is if they get engaged. You get to witness the moment that they see each other for the first time, and whether they’ve made a huge mistake or not! As for locations, the show generally picks a well-known U.S. city to film in.

For example, the first season took place in Atlanta. Following that and in numerical order, it was Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Houston and currently, Charlotte, North Carolina. So where is it shot this season? Well, we have some hints.

Most rumors say the show is being filmed in Washington D.C., but this hasn’t been officially confirmed. An X user named @Keoshalashae also added credence to the D.C. theory.

“I went out to dinner with my sisters in DC last night and they were filming Love is Blind DC,” she said. The reason the location is so important is because the show’s producers pull all the eligible singles from the same town, as opposed to say, The Bachelorette, where people come in from all over the country.

We know that D.C. is in the running because Kinetic Content, the company that handles the casting for the show, put out casting calls in Tampa, Detroit, Phoenix, Tennessee, Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville, and D.C. So, that doesn’t narrow it down much but it’s probably one of those.

The show will also probably once again also film in exotic locations like the Dominican Republic and Mexico, for the couples’ respective honeymoons. As soon as we get confirmation on the location we will update this article. In the meantime, Love Is Blind Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.