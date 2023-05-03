Where is the original ‘Law and Order: SVU’ cast now?

Law and Order: SVU is one of the longest-running shows on television, having been on the air for nearly 25 years. The show has had its fair share of changes over the years and many new characters have come and gone, but have you ever wondered what the original cast is doing now? This article will explore the current lives of the original Law and Order SVU cast.

Christopher Meloni

Image via NBC

Christopher Meloni was the original star of Law and Order SVU, playing Detective Elliot Stabler. His character was an intense detective who was able to get to the truth and often found himself in heated situations. After 12 years on SVU, Meloni left the series in 2011 but not before making a lasting impression on fans of the show. Since leaving SVU, Meloni has remained busy with roles in various films and television shows. Most recently, he reprised his role as Stabler for a spinoff of Law & Order that follows his character’s life after retirement from the NYPD.

Mariska Hargitay

Image via NBC

Mariska Hargitay is the only original cast member who has remained with Law and Order SVU since its premiere in 1999. She stars as Lieutenant Olivia Benson, a role which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In addition to acting on the show, she also serves as an executive producer and director. She recently won the Drama TV Star trophy in the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she will be directing the 15th episode of season 24. It’s slated to air on February 9. This will be the eighth time she has directed an episode for the series. Outside of her work on SVU, Mariska co-founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Richard Belzer

Image via NBC

Richard Belzer is best known for his role as Detective John Munch, a cynical and streetwise police detective who has been with the Law & Order franchise since 1993. After playing the character on SVU for 15 seasons, Belzer left in 2013 to focus on other projects. His character made an appearance in episodes of seasons 15 and 17. After the series, he has been pursuing his passion and writing conspiracist books.

Michelle Hurd

Image via NBC

Michelle Hurd first appeared in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Monique Jeffries. After leaving SVU after two seasons, Michelle went on to have a long successful career in both television and film. Most recently, she starred with Sir Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard. She’s also part of three films that are currently in post-production, namely The Plus One, Kemba, and Somewhere in Montana.

Dann Florek

Image via NBC

Dann Florek, who played Capt. Donald Cragen in the original Law and Order SVU cast, has been retired since retiring from acting in 2016. He was a series regular on the show for 15 seasons before his character had to step down since he reached retirement age. His character reappeared in an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. He has also appeared in episodes of other shows, such as Under the Dome and Disillusioned.