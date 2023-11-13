Where to stream Nathan Fielder’s new show ‘The Curse’

When you think of Nathan Fielder, you probably drift back to the days of Nathan For You or, more recently, The Rehearsal, but now The Curse is here to show Nathan’s acting in a very different light.

Poised to be your next favorite show, The Curse stars Fielder alongside Emma Stone as a couple aspiring to be reality stars, who soon find themselves in a more sinister situation due to their bad decisions. And let’s be real, bad attitudes.

Unlike Fielder’s previous hits, The Curse isn’t an improvisational show; it’s a scripted series, but don’t let that stop you from checking it out. It’s shaping up to be quite the adventure. Of course, you’ll need to know where to watch it first.

Where can I stream The Curse?

Don't say the G word. #TheCurse starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie is now streaming on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/1vslbLTmdX — A24 (@A24) November 10, 2023

The Curse can be streamed exclusively on Paramount Plus. This is where you’ll be able to catch the show as new episodes land each week.

If you’re interested in catching it as it airs on cable, Showtime is the place to go, with each episode airing weekly on Sundays at 10pm ET.

While these are the two best ways to watch the show, those who haven’t yet purchased a Paramount Plus subscription but have Amazon Prime can instead opt to get the Paramount add-on to save a little money.

Now is the time to subscribe as episodes are going to be running from now, with the first one being here, all the way until episode 10 finishes off the season on Jan. 12.