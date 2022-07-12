Where to stream the 2022 Emmys | channel, time, and more

The Emmy Awards are some of the most famous awards in the performing arts. First awarded in 1949, the Emmy awards celebrate the best in television across many categories, honoring those in front and behind the camera. The 2022 event will be the 74th Emmys ceremony, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested Emmy award ceremonies in history, with several big names vying for the top awards and some categories being too close to call.

So if you want to watch the awards ceremony live and enjoy all of the ups and downs, here is everything you need to know.

What makes the 2022 Emmy Awards special?

Two things make the 2022 Emmy awards stand out from previous installments of the ceremony. Firstly, this ceremony will honor shows released between June 1st, 2021, and May 31st, 2022. This window means several big names are not eligible, meaning some categories are anyone’s game.

Secondly, this year sees a massive change in how the awards are grouped. Previously shows were split between the comedy and drama categories based on their runtime. Shows 30 minutes or under were always considered comedies, while hour-long shows were counted as dramas. Which often led to some strange bedfellows in the nominations lists. However, now this split is based on what categories the producers submit to.

Where can I watch the 2022 Emmy Awards?

Fittingly for an award that celebrates the best in the televisual arts, the Emmy awards are simple to watch on television. Most of the ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC.

However, this year the ceremony will be breaking new ground. Alongside the network television broadcast, it will also be live-streamed on Peacock, allowing cable-cutters to enjoy every moment of the exciting ceremony.

Also, fans of the Creative Arts Emmys, which honor technical achievement, will not be left out, as these awards will be broadcast via FXX.

When are the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The 2022 Emmy Awards will happen on Monday, September 12th. The main ceremony will kick off at 5pm PT and 8pm ET, making it perfect for those who want to gather their friends for an epic Emmy watch party.

The Creative Arts Emmys are slightly more complex as they are awarded on September 3rd and 4th. The ceremony will not be broadcast live. Instead, the ceremony will be shown on FXX on September 10th.