Where to watch ‘Bluey’ new episodes after release dates and times announced for Fall 2024

Oh biscuits! If you thought you’d seen the last of Bluey, you were wrong. A whole new batch of mini-episodes featuring the young Blue Heeler puppy and her adorable family is dropping this month.

The show’s emotional Season 3 finale, The Sign, left everyone wondering if Bluey was over for good, but we can now confirm that the beloved pup and her friends are back – and the future looks bright for the animated series.

Bluey was recently rated the most-watched series on streaming by Nielson, with over 35 billion minutes watched, according to Disney Plus. The Australian animated series has skyrocketed in popularity since its launch and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2021, Rolling Stone dubbed the show one of the top 100 sitcoms of all time, and it’s been all uphill from there.

Seven new minisodes of the show will be released on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, and in traditional Bluey form, each minisode will be one to three minutes long. This is the second of three batches of episodes the network teased earlier this year. The first batch was released in July. The release date for the third batch will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the new Bluey episodes, including air times, cast details, and streaming information.

Date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

Time: 9pm ET

The Season 3 finale of Bluey, which was 28 minutes in length, was the longest episode of the show ever created. Many fans have speculated if the extended episode was a test to see how a longer format, such a full-length movie, would perform. Melanie Zanetti, who voices the character Chilli, said she would be 100 percent in to do a full-length Bluey movie if asked.

“I definitely think it would work and I’m here for anything that the Bluey teams wants to do,” Zanetti told UK news outlet i News. “The characters are fallible, no one is perfect and I think people have really resonated with that, even people who don’t have kids.”

Zanetti said, when interesting with fans, it’s been inspiring to hear stories about how the children’s show has impacted them in a positive way. “I was at a Comic Con (fan convention) recently and someone said to me: ‘I had a really difficult childhood and I feel like this show is re-parenting me.’ Someone else said ‘I have kids in my class with learning difficulties and its taught them how to play with other kids and changed their life at school,” she said.

The New Minisodes:

Each new one to three-minute minisode features the lovable blue heeler dog and her family. Here is a sneak peek at each of the seven episodes:

Tattoo Shop — Dad visits a tattoo parlor, where the kids give him some new ink. However, the end result isn’t what he envisioned.

Phony — After a big day, Bluey and their family want to relax and listen to music, except for Unicorse, who wants to keep changing the tune.

Blocks — Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling when they leave. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over.

Government — Dad uses Bingo’s back typewriter to write a letter to the government.

Drums — Bingo is in the music store with his mom when she finds an electronic drum kit.

Browny Bear — Browny Bear helps mom investigate who keeps tapping on people’s shoulders and disappearing.

Whirlpool — The kids make a whirlpool in a splashing pool and jump in the swirling current.

Bluey Cast:

One thing that makes Bluey unique is that several of the character’s voices remain anonymous. Here are some of the cast members that have been released:

Bluey’s father Bandit: Aussie indie rocker David McCormack

Bluey’s mother Chili: Actress Melanie Zanetti

Uncle Stripe: Dan Brumm

Aunt Trixie: Myf Warhurst

Uncle Radley: Patrick Brammall

Bluey’s Godmother Frisky: Claudia O’Doherty

Bluey’s Grandmother “Nana”: Chris Brumm

