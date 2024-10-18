Where to watch old SNL seasons as ‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrates 50th anniversary

Saturday Night Live’s 50th season is underway with after debuting on Sept. 28 with host Jean Smart and Jelly Roll. Though SNL has only confirmed the first five hosts and musical guests for its golden anniversary season, the magic No. 50 combined with an election cycle are sure to make it memorable with plenty of surprises in store.

Could Alec Baldwin return to host for a record 18th time? Maybe Scarlett Johansson — wife of SNL star and Weekend Update staple Colin Jost — will take on hosting duties for the seventh time? Tina Fey, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin and all of SNL’s record-breaking hosts are potentially on the table.

Joining Smart and Jelly Roll out of the gates are are hosts Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, and John Mulaney, along with musical guests Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan, respectively.

While you wait for each new episode, there are 49 seasons(!!!) featuring hundreds of older episodes just waiting to be watched again (or maybe even for the first time). Here is how you can watch all of them on demand.

WATCH: All 50 seasons of SNL, available to stream on Peacock

How to watch old SNL seasons

Every season of SNL with every full episode is available to watch on Peacock at every subscription level. Fans without a Peacock subscription can also rewatch compilations and clips from various seasons on the SNL YouTube channel, or even check out NBC Insider to get behind-the-scenes stories, news about the current season, and more.

How to watch the SNL 50th anniversary special

In February SNL will officially celebrate its 50th season with a three-hour primetime special. The special will air on Feb. 16, 2025, from 8-11 p.m. ET.

SNL cast members for every season

Needless to say, 50 seasons is a ton of mileage. If you are interested in digging through Peacock’s SNL library, but you’re not sure where to start, here’s a timeline of some key cast members spanning all 50 seasons. So whether you’re looking for John Belushi, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell or Jimmy Fallon, we’ve got you covered.

Dan Aykroyd: Four seasons (1975-79)

John Belushi: Four seasons (1975-79)

Chevy Chase: Two seasons (1975-76)

Bill Murray: Four seasons (1977-80)

Eddie Murphy: Four seasons (1980-84)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Three seasons (1982-85)

Billy Crystal: One season (1984-85)

Martin Short: One season (1984-85)

Robert Downey Jr.: One season (1985-86)

Dana Carvey: Seven seasons (1986-93)

Kevin Nealon: Nine seasons (1986-95)

Ben Stiller: One season (1989)

Mike Myers: Seven seasons (1989-95)

Chris Farley: Five seasons (1990-95)

Chris Rock: Three seasons (1990-93)

Adam Sandler: Five seasons (1991-95)

Norm MacDonald: Five seasons (1993-98)

Will Ferrell: Seven seasons (1995-02)

Molly Shannon: Six seasons (1995-01)

Tracy Morgan: Seven seasons (1996-03)

Jimmy Fallon: Six seasons (1998-04)

Tina Fey: Six seasons (2000-06)

Maya Rudolph: Seven seasons (2000-07)

Amy Poehler: Seven seasons (2001-08)

Kenan Thompson: 21 seasons (2003-present)

Kristen Wiig: Seven seasons (2005-12)

Bill Hader: Eight seasons (2005-13)

Jason Sudeikis: Nine seasons (2005-13)

Kate McKinnon: 11 seasons (2012-22)

Pete Davidson: Eight seasons (2014-22)

